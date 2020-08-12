South Africa: This Is How South Africa Became a Criminal State

analysis

The power struggles in the ANC are so fierce precisely because they mean control of the machinery of cadre deployment to loot on behalf of those connected to the winning faction.

The impact of the social media hashtag #VoetsekANC, and the comments that accompanied it, show that people finally understand we live under a criminal state.

The abuse of Covid-19 relief funds by ANC-linked cadres, raking in huge profit for adding no value (except their political connections), has been the last straw for many South Africans.

The tenderpreneur feeding frenzy was symbolised by Ace Magashule's son buying a BMW worth R2-million, a week after it was revealed that his "company" (of which he is sole director) had scored big on a project to provide soap and masks to the Free State provincial government.

Although this is small scale corruption in comparison to, say, the Arms Deal or the Medupi power plant, or the billions raked off from state-owned enterprises, the callousness of looting donor funds provided to protect people from a potentially deadly illness reflects the extent of the ANC's moral depravity.

The key question no one seems to be addressing is this: How did we manage, in 26 short...