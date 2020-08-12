South Africa: Eastern Cape Premier Publishes List of Companies That Won Covid-19 Contracts

analysis

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane announced that the list of companies that benefited from Covid-19-related procurement in the province would be made public on Tuesday and called on people to share information if they knew of corruption in any of the deals. He also announced extensive lifestyle audits for members of his cabinet and senior government officials.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has ordered publication of the list of companies that benefited from Covid-19-related procurement in the province. He called on people to scrutinise the list and inform law enforcement agencies if they had information about wrongdoing or corruption.

The list can be found on the provincial treasury's website under announcements.

Mabuyane also announced that all senior members of his provincial cabinet and those holding senior positions in the government would be subject to lifestyle audits by the State Security Agency.

The new regulations came as Mabuyane announced that 466 people had died of Covid-19 in the province in nine days. This brings the confirmed death toll in the province to 2,266 - a figure that includes 85 health workers. He added that more than 5,000 health workers had tested positive for the virus.

Mabuyane announced that Professor Lungile Pepeta,...