Gambia: Ministry of Health Warns Returnees to Go for Quarantine, or Face Consequences

11 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Ministry of Health has in a dispatch issued Tuesday advised

Gambian students who came from Saudi Arabia and arrived in the country via Senegal by land and then eventually evaded Quarantine, to report to the Quarantine team or face the consequences.

Below is the press release issued by the health ministry;

It has come to the attention of Ministry of Health that a batch of Gambia students came from Saudi Arabia and arrived in the country via Senegal by land and then eventually evaded Quarantine.

The Ministry is hereby calling on all those whose names with passport number listed below to immediately report to the Quarantine team by calling the following Numbers:

3545966, 6618797, 3632092, 3011261

The mentioned individuals listed herein are strictly advised to comply to this request by surrendering themselves to the quarantine team, failure of which could lead to serious consequences.

NAMES AND PASSPORT NUMBERS OF THE STUDENTS

1. ALHAGIE JAWLA, PC Number- 631929

2. SARJO FADERA, PC Number- 605729

3. MARIAMA JAITEH, PC Number- 013815

4. JABBI SAIKOU, PC Number- 065235

5. MARIAMA TOURAY, PC Number- 572148

6. MODI WAGGEH, PC Number- 579198

7. MANSURU NJIE, PC Number- 073928

8. IBRAHIM CEESAY, PC Number- 041100

9. DAWDA NJIE, PC Number- 574053

10. ALHUSAIN JAGNE, PC Number- 561376

11. BUBACARR F. TABALLY, PC Number- 581429

12. ALHASAN MHAMUD SANNEH, PC Number- 551573

13. AL AMIN KEBBA BEYAI, PC Number- 605470

14. EBRAHIM NJIE, PC Number- 037570

15. BUBACARR SAIDY, PC Number- 034169

16. MUHAMMED SAMUSA, PC Number- 571447

17. ISMAILA JAMBANG, PC Number- 036240

18. YAHYA JAMMEH, PC Number- 108048

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.