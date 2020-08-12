South Africa: Dirco to Participate in Virtual Dialogue On Guns

International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Alvin Botes is expected to address a virtual dialogue on silencing the guns.

Wednesday's 2020 dialogue is hosted by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in collaboration with UN Women (South Africa Multi-Country Office), the Embassy of Switzerland and the Embassy of Norway.

The 2020 International Youth Day virtual dialogue on Silencing the Guns in our lifetime: Peace and Security Agenda, will take place under the theme "Youth Engagement for Global Action".

"Amongst other things, the event is expected to highlight the importance of International Youth Day and mobilise young people behind the theme of the 2020 International Youth Day.

"The event is also expected to recognise efforts of youth around the world in enhancing international peace, security and stability as a prerequisite for sustainable development and provide a platform for youth to bring solutions on how to harness Africa's youth dividend to silence the guns in Africa," said the department ahead of the dialogue.

The United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 2250 (2015) on Youth, Peace and Security provides a framework for recognising and leveraging the transformative role young people play in building a peaceful world.

"The resolution builds on UNSCR1325 on Women, Peace and Security adopted 20 years ago. On 23 June 2020 at its 93rd meeting, the Peace and Security Council of the African Union adopted the Continental Framework on Youth, Peace and Security.

"Furthermore, the African Union Office of the Youth Envoy and Peace and Security Department launched the "Youth Silencing the Guns" campaign on 29 July 2020 to put youth at the center as well as to ensure intergenerational leadership," said DIRCO.