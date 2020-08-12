Tanzania: Kagera Police Interrogate Suspected Killer

12 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Kagera

POLICE in Kagera Region are interrogating Ayoub John (38), a resident of Chakazibwa village in Muleba district for allegedly murdering his step son, Aidan Greyson (3).

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC) Revocatus Malimi said the incident happened on August 7, this year at around 9.00 p.m.

He explained that for quite some time there was misunderstanding between John and his wife identified as Mektilda Nestory (27).

"On the fateful night, there was a fight between the couple, and Mektilda decided to take refuge at their neighbour, leaving the child behind. The next morning she was shocked to find the child lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit," he said.

Meanwhile, police are looking for three people, who have gone into hiding in connection with the killing of a villager.

Mr Malimi explained that on August 7 this year, a group of unknown people assaulted the late Leonard Rwegoshora (55), a resident of Kiijongo village, in Bukoba Rural district, accusing him of stealing a bunch of banana worth 5,000/-.

Rwegoshora sustained severe injuries and died the following morning.

Mr Malimi appealed to residents to avoid taking the law in their own hands, and should instead report suspects to nearest police stations for necessary action.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

