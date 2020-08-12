Tanzania: Pccb Grills Mbowe On Party Spending

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) yesterday summoned the National Chairman with Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) Freeman Mbowe for questioning over alleged misuse of party's funds, including the contributions by legislators to the party.

He is among 69 Members of Parliament (MPs) under the main opposition party, who were subpoenaed by the Bureau in June 2020 following a complaint by some lawmakers against Chadema's funds spending.

"Yes, Mbowe is being grilled at the PCCB's Upanga office now," the Bureau's Public Relations Officer, Ms Doreen Kapwani confirmed to the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam when reached for comment on the matter.

No further details were given, including how many hours Mbowe was grilled. Several other Chadema officials have so far been questioned on the matter, notably the party's Secretary General John Mnyika.

Some MPs questioned include Joseph Mbilinyi, Halima Mdee, Ester Bulaya, Peter Lijualikali, Peter Msigwa and Cecil Mwambe, among others.

In June, 2020, the PCCB issued a statement, indicating that Chadema MPs would be grilled alongside other former MPs of the opposition party as a continuation of the investigation by the Bureau's headquarters of complaint against Chadema's funds spending.

The money in question related to what former legislators, who announced to leave their party, complained of being deducted from their monthly salary as of June 2016.

It is stated in the statement further that, according to the complaint, 1,560,000/- was being deducted from Special Seats MPs' monthly salaries, while those representing elected legislators had a cut amounting to 520, 000/- from their salaries.

"We would like to inform the public that, as the Director General of PCCB, Brigadier General John Mbungo had told the media on May 27, 2020, investigation into such allegations had already started with those involved grilled," reads part of the statement.

According to the statement, the anti-corruption bureau was conducting investigation because there was a possibility, as per the claims, two offences of fraudulent use of funds and abuse of position were committed. Such crimes fall under the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act No. 11 of 2007.

So far, the statement read, those already questioned include Chadema leaders, former Chadema leaders, MPs who presented their grievances as well as officials with the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Some of the legislators who spilled the beans include Peter Lijualikali (Kilombero), David Silinde (Momba), Suzan Msele (Special Seat) and Joyce Sokombi (Special Seat).

When contributing in Parliament in June this year, Mr Lijualikali broke into tears, claiming to have been degraded and disregarded, despite his money being chopped off by Chadema and accused his Chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, of violating the party's constitution.

According to him, he started his career five years ago when he had only six million, but the salary allowances that he received as MP was being chopped by his party