Tanzania: Pccb Grills Mbowe On Party Spending

12 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Faustine Kapama

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) yesterday summoned the National Chairman with Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) Freeman Mbowe for questioning over alleged misuse of party's funds, including the contributions by legislators to the party.

He is among 69 Members of Parliament (MPs) under the main opposition party, who were subpoenaed by the Bureau in June 2020 following a complaint by some lawmakers against Chadema's funds spending.

"Yes, Mbowe is being grilled at the PCCB's Upanga office now," the Bureau's Public Relations Officer, Ms Doreen Kapwani confirmed to the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam when reached for comment on the matter.

No further details were given, including how many hours Mbowe was grilled. Several other Chadema officials have so far been questioned on the matter, notably the party's Secretary General John Mnyika.

Some MPs questioned include Joseph Mbilinyi, Halima Mdee, Ester Bulaya, Peter Lijualikali, Peter Msigwa and Cecil Mwambe, among others.

In June, 2020, the PCCB issued a statement, indicating that Chadema MPs would be grilled alongside other former MPs of the opposition party as a continuation of the investigation by the Bureau's headquarters of complaint against Chadema's funds spending.

The money in question related to what former legislators, who announced to leave their party, complained of being deducted from their monthly salary as of June 2016.

It is stated in the statement further that, according to the complaint, 1,560,000/- was being deducted from Special Seats MPs' monthly salaries, while those representing elected legislators had a cut amounting to 520, 000/- from their salaries.

"We would like to inform the public that, as the Director General of PCCB, Brigadier General John Mbungo had told the media on May 27, 2020, investigation into such allegations had already started with those involved grilled," reads part of the statement.

According to the statement, the anti-corruption bureau was conducting investigation because there was a possibility, as per the claims, two offences of fraudulent use of funds and abuse of position were committed. Such crimes fall under the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act No. 11 of 2007.

So far, the statement read, those already questioned include Chadema leaders, former Chadema leaders, MPs who presented their grievances as well as officials with the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Some of the legislators who spilled the beans include Peter Lijualikali (Kilombero), David Silinde (Momba), Suzan Msele (Special Seat) and Joyce Sokombi (Special Seat).

When contributing in Parliament in June this year, Mr Lijualikali broke into tears, claiming to have been degraded and disregarded, despite his money being chopped off by Chadema and accused his Chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, of violating the party's constitution.

According to him, he started his career five years ago when he had only six million, but the salary allowances that he received as MP was being chopped by his party

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.