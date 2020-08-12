Tanzania: Amref Tanzania Provides Solid Waste Collection Tricycles

AMREF Tanzania and the Municipality of Madrid in Spain have launched a project to improve sanitation for low-income commercial people in Mwanza, by providing Mwanza city with four tricycles worth 30m/-.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, Amref Tanzania Health Programme Officer, Eng. Mturi James said they have provided the tricycles for the purpose of collecting waste, especially in places where waste trucks cannot reach.

Engineer Mturi said they have allocated two of the tricycles to Nyamagana district's Mkuyuni and Buhongwa wards, while the other two were allocated to Ilemela district's Kirumba and Nyamanoro wards.

He further added that their project aims at supporting the government's efforts of increasing and improving sanitation services.

Elaborating further, Mr James said the project targets women and youth with low income to generate income and create various economic opportunities by producing alternative products from wastes.

Another purpose of the project is to improve health, well-being and income generation for the urban poor communities in Mwanza region.

On his side, Ilemela District Executive Director (DED), Mr John Wanga commended the efforts shown by Amref Tanzania in fighting poverty through collection of solid waste materials