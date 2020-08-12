Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Says to Raise Armed Forces' Salaries

12 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Anadolu Agency

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday said his government was determined to enhance the salaries of the country's defence forces, local media reported.

While addressing the army commanders, Mnangagwa promised to improve the salaries and working conditions of the military.

"Housing, transport and medical facilities are being improved in recognition of the role and sacrifices made by our defence forces," the public Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) quoted Mnangagwa as saying.

"With regard to the war veterans' affairs, my government has introduced the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Bill which has now gone past the second reading stage in parliament [... ] I am confident that upon its enactment, most of the welfare issues of the veterans will be resolved," he added.

Mnangagwa's statement came a day after the country marked Heroes' Day, which is celebrated every second week of August each year to honour those who took part in the war of liberation against the British colonial rule that ended in 1980.

Zimbabwe has been accused of human rights abuses, including arrest of journalists and politicians, under the guise of the coronavirus-induced curfew. The African Union (AU) has taken note of the rights abuses.

An online campaign dubbed #ZimbabweanLivesMatter was launched to raise awareness about human rights. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed envoys to look into the allegations.

