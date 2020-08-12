Zimbabwe: Bar Mnangagwa, Zim Ministers From SA Hospitals - Zwelinzima Vavi to Ramaphosa

12 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

Spread This News

OUTSPOKEN top South African trade unionist, Zwelinzima Vavi has urged that country's president, Cyril Ramaphosa to take a firm stance and bar President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his cabinet ministers from seeking medical treatment in the neighbouring state.

Addressing the media Tuesday, Vavi, who is secretary general of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), said Ramaphosa should call Mnangagwa and inform him that he and his senior government officials were no longer welcome to receive medical treatment in South Africa, following recent allegations of human rights violations.

He also accused Mnangagwa of running down Zimbabwe health sector after years of neglect with nurses, doctors and other workers in public hospitals currently on strike over poor salaries and working conditions.

"The SA government has been treating the regime with friendliness, but it is time for the President to pick up the phone and say to Mnangagwa, 'we will not allow your ministers to come here and get treatment when you have destroyed your health system there, and when Zimbabweans are trapped in a situation where the hospitals have no doctors or nurses'."

Mnangagwa and his ministers are well-known of chartering flights to South Africa for medical treatment.

At the height of the ruling Zanu PF's factional fights in 2017, Mnangagwa was airlifted to South Africa, following reports that he was "poisoned" at the ruling party's rally in Gwanda.

Last year, Vice President and newly appointed Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga, was admitted at a private South African hospital for treatment. The VP is battling chronic ailment that has seen him in an out of hospital.

Similarly, VP Kembo Mohadi and Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri were also airlifted to the neighbouring country to receive treatment for injuries sustained during a bomb blast at a rally in Bulawayo in June 2018.

"Until the South African government stands firmly for the democratisation of that country, for the opening of the political space, the freedom of the media and ordinary people to lead a normal life and to organise themselves, we will go nowhere," Vavi said.

Mnangagwa's administration has received widespread criticism after still and video images have circulated, showing State security agents brutalising citizens.

On Monday, Ramaphosa's special envoys to Zimbabwe met Mnangagwa at State House.

However, for strange reasons, the envoys did not manage to meet opposition MDC leaders despite earlier indications of such engagement.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.