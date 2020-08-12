Zimbabwe: Withdraw Mnangagwa's Methodist Church Membership - Follower

12 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Spread This News

A DISHEARTENED ordinary member of the Methodist Church has called upon the church's leadership to revoke President Emmerson Mnangagwa's membership from the religious grouping.

The church member, Cleopas Sanangura said Mnangagwa's membership was not in good standing and if it is not withdrawn, he (Sanangura) will himself pull out of the church.

Sanangura also accuses the church of failing to protect weak and ordinary members of the fellowship adding that he no longer felt safe to be associated with Mnangagwa in the same church.

"I am writing this open email to you as a member of the Methodist Church. The reason for this letter is the situation in our country where the church has failed to protect the weak and the vulnerable," reads part of Sanangura's letter addressed to the Methodist Church leadership.

"We see the brutality happening in the country and the leader of this brutality is a member of the Methodist church in ED Mnangagwa.

"I have found it very difficult since he went into office why I should be associated with him in our church. I have family members that have since been killed by him but the church has remained silent about this.

"I see him and his wife wearing church uniform and I take it by association we are murderers as well. The President took oath to defend, protect the people and the Constitution of Zimbabwe yet he has become the enemy of the country."

Sanangura continued; "Corruption is at its highest and people can't afford a meal. I, therefore, would like to request that the church revoke his membership because he is not a member in good standing.

"The suffering of our people cannot be associated with the Methodist Church. If the church cannot do this, I, therefore, will withdraw my membership as I cannot be part of making the suffering of Zimbabweans.

"I have prayed about this and the only thing the church can do is to withdraw his membership to the church."

It could not be established if the Methodist Church had responded to Sanangura's request.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.