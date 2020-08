Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed this morning arrived in the city of Bahir Dar, Amhara Regional State.

Upon his arrival at Bahir Dar International airport, the Prime Minister was cordially welcomed by Chief Administrator of the Region Temesgen Tiruneh and other senior regional officials.

During his stay in Bahir Dar, Prime Minister Abiy is expected to take part in the closing moments of the Green Legacy tree planting campaign in the region, it was pointed out.