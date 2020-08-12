Sierra Leone: Man 22, Remanded for Human Trafficking

22 years old One David Jackson has made several appearances before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff at the Pademba Road Court No.3 for human trafficking.

The accused was before the court on one tow count charges of child stealing contrary to Section 56 of the Larceny Act 1961 and human trafficking contrary to Section 29 2(2) of the Anti-Human Trafficking Act 2005.

Police Prosecutor, Sergeant 9939, alleges that the accused on Saturday at No.22, Gate Saffa Road Drive, Lumley stole eleven years old boy, Alhaji Turay, at Big Market, Wallace Johnson Street in Freetown.

The victim testified in court that he recognised the accused and recalled on the 27th of June, 2020.

He said at around 2pm he left home and went to Lumley Market to buy bread and beans and that suddenly the accused forcefully grabbed him and on boarded a taxi from Lumley and went to an unknown place.

He said when they arrived at the unknown place-a very big house full with business people-the accused told him to wait outside and after a while he came out and gave him food to eat.

He said the accused went and called on a strange woman who again called on another woman.

He added that all of a sudden he saw police men coming to his aid and took the accused to the central police station where he made statement to the police.