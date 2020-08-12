Sierra Leone: Police May Charge Makeni Mayor, Others for Conspiracy

The Sierra Leone police have told newsmen that they may charge forty suspects including the Mayor of Makeni City, Sunkarie Kamara and the council chairman for their alleged role in the riot that occurred in Makeni recently.

Detective Superintendent Tommy B. Zizer, Deputy Head of Criminal Investigations Department, said they have almost concluded investigations into the matter and that they would charge them to court as soon as possible.

He added that 51 suspects were initially arrested but that after investigations only 40 would be charged to court.

In a related development, Superintendent Zizer also explained to journalists that they were still investigating Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray, Leader and Chariman of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), who is under police custody for allegedly penetrating a 15-year-old girl.

Superintendent Zizer intimated newsmen that they have released Mosia Kekura , Manager of the Future Newspaper on bail. The journalist was under investigation for his alleged involvement in the killing of journalist Ibrahim Samura in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Director of Community Relations, Assistant Inspector General Mustapha Kembeh, said they have launched an operation to restrict drivers from plying half way.

He also added that they were investigating police officers that were involved in the Makeni killing, although according to him, they haven't the mandate to carry out such investigation as there was already another unit within and outside the police to do such investigations.