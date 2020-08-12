Sierra Leone: Police May Charge Makeni Mayor, Others for Conspiracy

7 August 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

The Sierra Leone police have told newsmen that they may charge forty suspects including the Mayor of Makeni City, Sunkarie Kamara and the council chairman for their alleged role in the riot that occurred in Makeni recently.

Detective Superintendent Tommy B. Zizer, Deputy Head of Criminal Investigations Department, said they have almost concluded investigations into the matter and that they would charge them to court as soon as possible.

He added that 51 suspects were initially arrested but that after investigations only 40 would be charged to court.

In a related development, Superintendent Zizer also explained to journalists that they were still investigating Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray, Leader and Chariman of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), who is under police custody for allegedly penetrating a 15-year-old girl.

Superintendent Zizer intimated newsmen that they have released Mosia Kekura , Manager of the Future Newspaper on bail. The journalist was under investigation for his alleged involvement in the killing of journalist Ibrahim Samura in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Director of Community Relations, Assistant Inspector General Mustapha Kembeh, said they have launched an operation to restrict drivers from plying half way.

He also added that they were investigating police officers that were involved in the Makeni killing, although according to him, they haven't the mandate to carry out such investigation as there was already another unit within and outside the police to do such investigations.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.