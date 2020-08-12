Sierra Leone: As They Sign MOU With Key Playersdon Bosco Demands Speedy Justice for Living Khadijas

Don Bosco Fambul has on Thursday, 6th August, demanded an expeditious justice for the living Khadijas who have suffered from Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) cases in Sierra Leone.

"Khadija Saccoh was one girl that unfortunately died, but there are thousands of Living Khadijas who are suffering from sexual violence," said the Director of Don Bosco Fambul,Fr. Jorge.

The demand was made in a presser held at the newly constructed Don Bosco Modern Therapy Centre at Waterloo-Tombo highway, which marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Don Bosco Fambul, the Family Support Unit (FSU) of the Sierra Leone Police, Rainbow Initiative, L.A.W.Y.E.R.S and other organizations fighting Gender Based violence, sexual penetration and other forms of domestic violence against girls in Sierra Leone.

In his presentation, Director of Don Bosco Fambul Fr. Jorge Crisafulli intimated that the legal team for Don Bosco Fambul has written a letter concerning forty-seven (47) cases of Sexual and Gender Based Violence, and that those cases are still stuck in police stations awaiting investigations.

He noted that justice delayed is justice denied and thus called on the judiciary to enhance speedy justice for those young girls who are suffering in silence.

He added that the new Don Bosco Therapy Centre is a realisation of a dream to have gotten one centre that is fortified with professional services, including clinic for vulnerable children especially girls who suffered any kind of violence with specificity of sexual violence, trafficking and sexual exploitation of children.

He appealed to the Government of Sierra Leone through the First Lady,Fatima Bio, to renovate the horrible one kilo metre road leading to the new facility for the benefit of the children.

"Some of our cases relating to these little girls are still stuck at police level. There are also cases stuck at High Court and Magistrate Court levels and I can tell you that justice delayed is justice denied. Khadija Saccoh was one girl that unfortunately died, but there are thousands of Living Khadijas who are suffering from sexual violence. I hope that the high authorities here present and members of this consortium will help us to seek justice for them," said Fr.Jorge.

In her statement, First Lady Fatima Bio applauded the laudable job Father Jorge is doing for vulnerable children especially those who have suffered from Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

She recalled that last week they (activists of sexual violence) got their first verdict of fifteen (15) years imprisonment for one Morlai Turay who raped a twelve (12) years old girl.

She said that particular verdict calls for a boisterous celebration, and that the campaign "Hands of our Girls" is for the general good gearing towards protecting the lives and dignities of young girls across Sierra Leone.

She further encouraged parents to inculcate the habit of reporting any Sexual and Gender Based Violence cases to the nearest police station order than settling the cases at family level.

She added that her office has signed a social contract with the police with the intent that any police station that tries to downplay rape and sexual violence related cases, government would go after that police station very heavily.

She encouraged all and sundry to have a concerted effort in the fight against Sexual and Gender Based Violence just like it happened during the eleven years' civil war.

On his part, the Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula said he felt so elated to have been invited by Don Bosco Fambul to make a statement on Sexual and Gender Based Violence, adding that the police force is legally mandated to protect young girls from sexual and domestic violence, and also take drastic action against perpetuators of such heinous crimes.

He added that the signing of the MoU between Don Bosco and its partners including the police, was a sign of determination to permanently eradicate sexual and gender based violence in the country.

He said that irrespective of one's status in society, the police would not hesitate to apply the applicable force of the law on anybody who involves in rape and domestic violence.

The occasion was climaxed by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding among Don Bosco Fambul, the first Lady Fatima Bio, the police and other partners.