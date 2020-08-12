Sierra Leone: Alleged Sexual Perpetrator Committed to High Court

Jarmiru Bawoh, 18, was on Thursday, 6th August, committed to the High Court for further trial after Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of Pademba Road court No.3 ruled at the close of the preliminary investigation that, he has a case to answer in respect of penetrating a 15-year-old girl.

"Having gone through the evidence so far presented in the preliminary investigations, I am satisfied that the accused person has a case to answer. I therefore commit this matter to the High Court of Justice for further trial," Magistrate Sheriff ruled.

The court also put the accused on a Le.40 million bail and two sureties of which one of them own a valid NASSIT and National ID card, that would be assessed and approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar before his release.

The accused is before the court for Sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual offences Act No. 12 of 2012.

Police prosecutor, Assistance Superintendent Moses Moore, alleged that the accused on Sunday 29th September, 2019, at No. 13 Wallace Johnson Street in Freetown, sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 15 years.

The prosecution led two witnesses in fourteen appearances at the lower court before the matter was committed to the High Court.

In similar development, one Augustine Santigie Mansaray was sent on remand after making his seventh appearances before the court.

Police alleged that on different dates between 1st March, 2019, and 31st March 2019, in Freetown, the accused sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 15years.

The both matters were adjourned to Tuesday 11th August.