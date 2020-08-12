Sierra Leone: Juvenile Appears Before High Court, Granted Le2 Million Bail

7 August 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Justice Momoh Jah Stevens presiding at the Freetown High Court has yesterday, 6th August, 2020, granted bail of Le2m and a surety to a 15 year old juvenile, who was standing trial for the offence of sexual penetration of a child.

The 15-year-old juvenile, who is supposed to write his Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE), was standing trial for allegedly penetrating an eight years old child.

As part of the bail condition set by the trial judge, the surety must be a residence owner in Freetown and should also submit a valid national Identity Card to the Master and Registrar of the High Court of Sierra Leone.

It was not clear whether the offender would be sent to the juvenile court because by virtue of his age, he should not be before the High Court.

The offender was in court on one count of sexual penetration, contrary to section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012, as repealed and replaced by Section 4 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act No.8.of 2019.

State prosecutor Ahmed J.B. Kamara alleged that the offender on 15th February 2020, engaged in a sexual activity with an underage somewhere in Freetown.

Lawyer F.I Kamara for the offender applied for bail in saying that he is a fifteen years old school pupil that was planning to take the (BECE) Examinations.

However, Justice Momoh Jah Stevens granted the application, with a sum of two million Leones a and one surety in-like sum, the matter was adjourned to 17th August, 2020.

