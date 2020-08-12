Gambia: 221 People Arrested for Violating Curfew Order

11 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh And Yankuba Jallow

The Gambia Police Force, in collaboration with the Gambia Armed Forces, has arrested two hundred and twenty-one (221) people in their first three days of enforcing the curfew order countrywide.

Police Spokesperson Lamin Njie said 23 people were arrested in Banjul, adding the Anti-Crime Unit arrested 38 individuals, Kanifing police arrested 11, Bundung and Talinding stations arrested 10. Njie added 37 were arrested in Brikama, adding the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) arrested 33 individuals and 20 others were arrested in the Central River Region (CRR). He said 31 people were arrested in Basse and 18 were arrested by the Tourism Security Unit (TSU).

The Office of the Inspector-General of Police indicated that the level of compliance by the people is very high and continues to commend the general public for their support and cooperation.

Superintendent Lamin Njie told Foroyaa that the list is not exhaustive adding the detail he provided was what he received from his people.

"The arrested individuals are being processed for arraignment before the courts," Superintendent Njie said.

PRO Njie encouraged the public to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations and the curfew order.

In another development, PRO Njie said on the 10th August 2020, five individuals were arraigned before the Essau Magistrate's Court in the North Bank Region for violating the curfew order.

Njie said they were all convicted and fined D5000 each in default to serve one-year imprisonment with hard labour.

"Similarly, 11 people were convicted and fined D1000 each in default to serve two weeks imprisonment for violating regulations on Prohibition of Public Gatherings," he said.

The Police PRO said five (5) other individuals were convicted and fined one thousand dalasis each for violating the Compulsory Facemask Wearing Regulations.

