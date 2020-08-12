Gambia: Three People Arrested At Brusubi Roundabout

The police patrol team enforcing the curfew order has arrested three individuals at the Brusubi roundabout on Monday night.

These three boys were arrested by the police for violating the curfew order requiring people to stay at home from 10 pm to 5 am.

The reporter was moving around town and observed that there compliance rate with respect to the curfew order was high.

So far, the police have made over two hundred arrests countrywide pertaining to violations of the curfew order. The curfew order came amid the surge in the number of registered COVID-19 cases in The Gambia which surpasses one thousand cases. It was observed that both the police and the army were patrolling streets and guarding certain installations. Foroyaa will continue to monitor the situation.