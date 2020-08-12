Sudan: Chairman of Sovereign Council Praises Efforts of Ansar Al-Sunna Muhammadiyah

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, has praised the efforts of the Ansar al-Sunna Muhammadiyah group and its role in the country's unity and cohesion.

During his meeting in his office today with the General Head of Ansar al-Sunna Muhammadiyah, Abd al-Karim Mohammed Abd al-Karim, Dr. Mohammed al-Amin Ismail, the deputy head of the group, and Abdul Moneim Salih, Secretary-General of the group, Al- Burhan has discussed the country's situations, meanwhile, the group has asserted the importance of maintaining stability and peace; and the contribution to making solutions for all issues possible.