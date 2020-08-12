Sudan: Chairman of Sovereign Council Praises Efforts of Ansar Al-Sunna Muhammadiyah

11 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, has praised the efforts of the Ansar al-Sunna Muhammadiyah group and its role in the country's unity and cohesion.

During his meeting in his office today with the General Head of Ansar al-Sunna Muhammadiyah, Abd al-Karim Mohammed Abd al-Karim, Dr. Mohammed al-Amin Ismail, the deputy head of the group, and Abdul Moneim Salih, Secretary-General of the group, Al- Burhan has discussed the country's situations, meanwhile, the group has asserted the importance of maintaining stability and peace; and the contribution to making solutions for all issues possible.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.