Sudan: Delegation of UNIMATS Advance Team Concludes Visit

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Executive Committee for Coordination with the United Nations Mission, Ambassador Omer Al-Sheikh, affirmed success of visit of United Nations Integrated Mission for Assistance in the Transitional Period in Sudan (UNITAMS), and laid right foundations for future cooperation between Sudan and the UN mission which is expected to arrive country in the next few months.

This came during the joint meeting held today, by the committee with the advance team at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to prepare for the sending of the UN mission to the country.

On his part, Mr. Stephen McCoyer, head of the UNIMATS advanced team, noted that the delegation concluded today its meetings with a number of institutions and visited the states of Darfur, Darfur, South Kordufan and Kassala, in addition to meeting with some relevant authorities that would contribute to the implementation of future decisions with the mission, they also met with civil society organizations, women and youth sectors and some representatives of refugees and displaced persons to help the mission in its planning, in addition to meetings with the security and justice organs.

He asserted that the visit has achieved its goals despite the pandemic circumstances, expressing pleasure over cooperation of the Sudanese government, the Executive Committee and the society various sectors.