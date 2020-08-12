Sudan: Delegation of UNIMATS Advance Team Concludes Visit

11 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Executive Committee for Coordination with the United Nations Mission, Ambassador Omer Al-Sheikh, affirmed success of visit of United Nations Integrated Mission for Assistance in the Transitional Period in Sudan (UNITAMS), and laid right foundations for future cooperation between Sudan and the UN mission which is expected to arrive country in the next few months.

This came during the joint meeting held today, by the committee with the advance team at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to prepare for the sending of the UN mission to the country.

On his part, Mr. Stephen McCoyer, head of the UNIMATS advanced team, noted that the delegation concluded today its meetings with a number of institutions and visited the states of Darfur, Darfur, South Kordufan and Kassala, in addition to meeting with some relevant authorities that would contribute to the implementation of future decisions with the mission, they also met with civil society organizations, women and youth sectors and some representatives of refugees and displaced persons to help the mission in its planning, in addition to meetings with the security and justice organs.

He asserted that the visit has achieved its goals despite the pandemic circumstances, expressing pleasure over cooperation of the Sudanese government, the Executive Committee and the society various sectors.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.