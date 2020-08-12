Sudan: Civilian Protection Mechanism Meets

Khartoum — The National Mechanism for protection of Civilians held its 8th meeting, on Tuesday, at the Cabinet's Secretariat General in the presence of the Cabinet Affairs Minister, the Supervisor of the Mechanism, Ambassador Omar Manis.

Minister of Interior, Lt-General, Al-Terrifi Idriss who chaired the meeting said in a press statement that the meeting discussed the ongoing preparations for holding the Joint Workshop between the Mechanism and the UNAMID in the context of transferee of the civilians protection responsibility to Sudan and the UNMID exit from Darfur.

The meeting also, approved the organization of the workshop during Aug. 13-14.2020 and the participation of all the government concerned parties.