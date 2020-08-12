Sudan: Civilian Protection Mechanism Meets

11 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The National Mechanism for protection of Civilians held its 8th meeting, on Tuesday, at the Cabinet's Secretariat General in the presence of the Cabinet Affairs Minister, the Supervisor of the Mechanism, Ambassador Omar Manis.

Minister of Interior, Lt-General, Al-Terrifi Idriss who chaired the meeting said in a press statement that the meeting discussed the ongoing preparations for holding the Joint Workshop between the Mechanism and the UNAMID in the context of transferee of the civilians protection responsibility to Sudan and the UNMID exit from Darfur.

The meeting also, approved the organization of the workshop during Aug. 13-14.2020 and the participation of all the government concerned parties.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.