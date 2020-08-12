Sudan: Red Sea Governor Declares Comprehensive Curfew in Port Sudan Locality

11 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The Acting Governor of the Red Sea State, Engineer Abdullah Shangaryi Ohaj, issued an emergency order No. (8) For the year 2020 imposing comprehensive curfew in Port Sudan locality.

The decision has stipulated the imposing of the comprehensive curfew in Port Sudan locality, including all institutions of the public and private sectors, and corporations in Port Sudan locality.

The decision has excluded the workers in the health field, the Radio and Television Authority, and the emergency workers of the Water and Electricity Authority.

The governor of the Red Sea state's emergency order No. (8) Based on Resolution No. 260 concerning the appointment of state governors and according to the approval issued by the Constitutional Decree No. 6/2020 issued by the head of the Sovereign Council on the Emergency and Safety Protection Act for the year 1997 regarding the bloody incidents occurred in Port Sudan locality.

