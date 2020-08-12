Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Lauds International Organizations Operating in Sudan

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has described the change in Sudan as deep and based on introducing Sudanese model for stability and development.

This came in his video conference meeting with the international human rights and civil society organizations in the presence of Minister of Justice, Dr. Nasr Edeen Abdul Bari, Acting Foreign Minister, Dr. Omar Gamar Edeen, the Member of the FFC'S Central Coordinative Office, Engineer and Khaled Omar Yousef.

The meeting comes in the context of strengthening the method adopted by the Transitional Government concerning communication with the outside world.

The Prime Minister, during the meeting, lauded the role being played by the international organizations and agencies operating in the fields of human rights, civil rights and development, as well as supporting Sudan and issues of democratic ransition.