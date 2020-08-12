Somalia: Ilhan Omar Wins House Primary in Minnesota

12 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Representative Ilhan Omar a prominent member of the progressive "squad" in Congress who has sparred with President Trump, won her primary Tuesday putting her on track for a second term in Congress.

She defeated the attorney Antone Melton-Meaux, a well-funded rival who focused on her outsize national profile and controversial statements. With almost all precincts reporting, Ms. Omar had 57% of the vote to 39% for Mr. Melton-Meaux.

The 37-year-old mother of three is the first Somali-American, first African-born American, and one of the first two Muslim American women to serve in the US Congress.

Omar, came to the US as a refugee, has garnered an outsized national profile following her history-making election and while serving as a member of the so-called "squad" - a group of four progressive freshman congresswomen of colour including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

