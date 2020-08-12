Rwanda: Basketball - Mukama Joins Dutch Side Leeuwarden on One Year-Deal

Rwanda's Canada-based basketball star Jean-Victor Mukama has joined the Dutch Basketball League side Leeuwarden for the 2020-21 season.

The Ontario native and Ryerson university product is coming off the 2020 Canadian elite basketball league campaign, where he suited up for the Hamilton Honey Badgers averaging 14.1points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 26 minutes of work over 8 games.

Mukama played a pivotal role as Rwandan champions Patriots qualified for the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) last December. In the final game at Kigali Arena, he posted a game-high 18 points as Patriots proved too strong for Madagascar side GNBC.

"Mukama gives us something extra from a defensive point of view with his height, but at the same time with him we also get a player who can score in multiple ways, which exactly fits the profile that we were looking for," Leeuwarden head coach, Ferried Naciri, was quoted as saying.

It is the 26-year old's first professional contract overseas.