South Africa: KZN Overtakes Western Cape as Covid-19 Cases Rise to 566 109

KwaZulu-Natal has overtaken the Western Cape on Tuesday, becoming the province with the second-highest Coronavirus infections in the country.

The Health Department reported 2 512 new identified cases, which bring the total to 566 109 in South Africa.

Of these new cases, 1 309 were reported in KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the tally to 100 494 cases since the outbreak. This is compared to the Western Cape which now has 100 316 infections, while the Eastern Cape has 82 715 cases.

Gauteng remains the epicentre with 194 093 infections.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, there are 130 additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Of the new deaths, 35 are from Gauteng, 30 from KwaZulu-Natal, 25 from the Western Cape and 20 each from the Eastern Cape and the North West, pushing the death toll to 10 751.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," Mkhize added.

Also, 426 125 have recovered which translates to a recovery rate of 75%, the Minister said.

Meanwhile, 3 278 977 tests have been conducted, of which 11 483 were done in the last 24 hours.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are now nearly 20 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, stressed that behind these statistics there is a great deal of pain and suffering, calling the leaders to suppress the virus.

Globally, there are now 19 936 210 cases and 732 499 deaths of which 4 268 were recorded since the last report.