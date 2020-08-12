Rwanda: Former Diplomat, Kamali Karegesa Passes On

Former Rwandan diplomat, Ignatius Kamali Karegesa passed away on Tuesday, August 11 after a long illness.

Late Karegesa, previously served in different government positions.

Kamali served as the Rwandan High Commissioner to South Africa, after he issued the same office in Uganda.

Following his diplomatic tour, he worked as the Executive Secretary of the Chancellery for Heroes, National Orders and Decorations of Honour (CHENO).

Before the sad news, Karegesa was working at the secretariat of the ruling RPF-Inkotanyi, where he was an advisor on diplomacy.

Following the news, RPF Secretary-General, Francois Ngarambe and Rwanda's Ambassador to the US, Mathilde Mukantabana are among several officials who have paid tribute to late Karegesa.

"On behalf of RPF Inkotanyi, the Secretary General of RPF Hon. Francois Ngarambe wishes to commiserate with the family of Ambassador Kamali Karegesa," reads part of the tweet posted on the official Twitter account of the ruling party.

"Very sad news! My condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Amb. Kamali" Mukantabana said on Twitter.

Jacqueline Mukangira, the Rwandan High Commissioner to India, said, "Very sad news. What a big loss! My heartfelt condolences to the family of Amb. Kamali Karegesa and May his soul rest in eternal peace."

"Ambassador Kamali was a kind and patriotic man. My condolences to his family. May he rest in peace" said Norbert Haguma, president at Rwanda Block Chain Association.