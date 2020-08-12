Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda Records Highest Daily Recovery Count Since Outbreak

Rwanda on Tuesday, August 11, reported a record 86 Covid-19 recoveries in a single day- the highest since the pandemic was confirmed in the country.

The first case was confirmed in Rwanda in mid-March.

So far, the country's tally of recovered cases stands at 1,478.

According to the Ministry of Health, on the same day, Rwanda confirmed 19 new cases.

Of the new cases, 10 were confirmed in Kigali among contacts of positive cases and tests carried out in Kigali's high risk groups, according to the health ministry.

Also, 6 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Rubavu district among returning residents who were isolated on arrival.

Two of the remaining three cases were detected in Rusizi district while another one was confirmed in Gicumbi district.

The latest Covid-19 results were obtained from 5, 153 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In total, the country has conducted 309,653 Covid-19 tests.

So far, seven people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased include those who did not receive treatment on time, old people and those with underlying health conditions.