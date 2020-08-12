Malawi Ex-Spy Chief to Be Slapped With More Criminal Charges - State

12 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

State prosecutors have indicated that former head of National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) Kenam Kalilani, who is accused alongside former State House chief ICT officer Chance Chingwalungwalu of stealing an intelligence computer, will be slapped with additional criminal charges.

Kalilani had been charged alongside Chingwalungwalu for theft of government intelligence computers.

But State prosecutor Moja Phiri indicated in court that more charges will be pressed on the duo.

"We are praying that the court should adjourn but also that the State should be given two weeks. There is a probability that more charges will be added. So, we want to use the two weeks to work on that," he said.

The prosecutor said they will also add another suspect to the case.

Lilongwe principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba, who granted bail to the suspects, adjourned the matter to August 31 but indicated it may change as he will be presiding over three cases on that day.

Kalilani and Chingwalungwalu are alleged to have committed the offence in June this year in Blantyre. Police recovered four computers in the course of their investigations.

