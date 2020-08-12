Liberia: Is VP Taylor Seriously Sick?

12 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia's Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, was on Tuesday August 11, 2020, flown out of the country to seek additional medical care at a specialist hospital in Accra, Ghana.

According to a press release from the Office of the Vice President, Madam Howard-Taylor was earlier admitted at the Aspen Medical Facility, in Sinkor, Monrovia, on Friday August 7, 2020, due to respiratory complications.

The release said Vice President Howard-Taylor was said to have responded favorably to treatment and the state of her health stabilized.

However, the release said it was advised that the Vice President seeks further medical attention at a more advanced facility with specialty in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory ailments.

Although the release issued speaks of respiratory ailment, it could be recalled that in December 2018, Liberia's Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel Tweah revealed that Vice President Taylor was sick. Minister Tweah made the disclosure then at an intellectual discourse on Bushrod Island, Monrovia in response to a question posed to him.

The Minister had gone at the intellectual center to interact with the public on the workings of the Coalition government, the economy and fiscal policy of the state. Minister Tweah's interaction was thwarted by a question from the audience, seeking to understand relationship between the Vice President Taylor and President Weah.

He describes the relationship as close and cordial, but disclosed how President George Weah had gone to visit VP Jewel Taylor when officers of the Executive Protection Service, the elite presidential guard informed the President that the Vice President is ill and doctors advise she takes bed rest.

