Liberia: CLA Petitions Legislature to Review All Covid-19 Loans

The Coalition for Legislative Advocacy (CLA) has petitioned the Legislature to review all loan agreements reached and grants received by the Government of Liberia for the purpose of fighting the coronavirus disease.

Reading the petition on behalf of the group, spokesperson Christopher K. Seeton says they are calling on the Legislature to set up a committee of experts to conduct an independent review of all loans and grants received by the Government of Liberia, including the legality of acquisition and usage in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to him, they believe this will increase public confidence and erase speculation of unlawfulness, secrecy, corruption and misappropriation of public monies.

Seeton says further that the Legislature as a direct representative of the people must work to ensure transparency and accountability in the fight against the coronavirus.

The petition states that the government has invoked both the Public Health Law and a state of emergency including public movements and gatherings, limiting business hours, closing schools and religious centers, among others, as measures to help curtail the spread of the disease.

The group reminds that Legislature that Article 34 (d) (iii) of the Constitution of Liberia provides that no loan shall be raised by the government on behalf of the Republic or guarantees given for any public institution of authority otherwise than by or under the authority of a legislative enactment.

According to the group, the Liberian public including lawmakers such as Representative Samuel Ender of Montserrado County; Senator Saah Joseph and Senator Darius Dillon of Montserrado County, have raised a series of concerns over the acquisition, usage and execution of these loan agreements.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the House of Representatives, the chairperson on Claims and Petition Representative Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis promises the petitioners that she will take the petition to the full plenary and they will get back to the group as soon as possible.