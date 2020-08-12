Liberia: CLA Petitions Legislature to Review All Covid-19 Loans

12 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

The Coalition for Legislative Advocacy (CLA) has petitioned the Legislature to review all loan agreements reached and grants received by the Government of Liberia for the purpose of fighting the coronavirus disease.

Reading the petition on behalf of the group, spokesperson Christopher K. Seeton says they are calling on the Legislature to set up a committee of experts to conduct an independent review of all loans and grants received by the Government of Liberia, including the legality of acquisition and usage in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to him, they believe this will increase public confidence and erase speculation of unlawfulness, secrecy, corruption and misappropriation of public monies.

Seeton says further that the Legislature as a direct representative of the people must work to ensure transparency and accountability in the fight against the coronavirus.

The petition states that the government has invoked both the Public Health Law and a state of emergency including public movements and gatherings, limiting business hours, closing schools and religious centers, among others, as measures to help curtail the spread of the disease.

The group reminds that Legislature that Article 34 (d) (iii) of the Constitution of Liberia provides that no loan shall be raised by the government on behalf of the Republic or guarantees given for any public institution of authority otherwise than by or under the authority of a legislative enactment.

According to the group, the Liberian public including lawmakers such as Representative Samuel Ender of Montserrado County; Senator Saah Joseph and Senator Darius Dillon of Montserrado County, have raised a series of concerns over the acquisition, usage and execution of these loan agreements.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the House of Representatives, the chairperson on Claims and Petition Representative Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis promises the petitioners that she will take the petition to the full plenary and they will get back to the group as soon as possible.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.