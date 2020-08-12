Liberia: Weah Accepts Cari OIC's Resignation

12 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
press release

President George Manneh Weah has accepted the resignation of Madam Paulette Findley as Officer - in - Charge at the Central Agriculture Research Institute (CARI).

President Weah has named Dr. Victor Harry Sumo as Officer-in-Charge, pending the appointment of a new head.

Madam Findley, who has been in the position since June 29, 2019, tendered her resignation Monday, 10 August 2020.

According to the Executive Mansion, Madam Findley expressed most sincere gratitude to the president for the rare opportunity given her to serve her beloved country in the capacity as Officer-In-Charge since June 29, 2019.

She says she felt very strongly the time had come for her to move on, having completed the task assigned to her to set up a framework for a more sustainable development at the institute.

She reaffirms her confidence in President George Manneh Weah and the government to steer the country to higher heights.

CARI is an autonomous agency of government established to conduct Research for the development, promotion and dissemination of improved agricultural technologies for enhanced and increased food production in Liberia.

