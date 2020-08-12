Liberia: Paynesville Civil Society Groups Give President Weah Ultimatum to Remove Cllr. Nwabudike From the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission

Monrovia — Calls by several Liberians for the removal of the Chairman of the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission since his Liberian citizenship came into question is gaining traction as a group claiming to be a civil society consortium called on President George Weah to dismiss Ndubusi Nwabudike.

On Tuesday, the group based in Paynesville city under the banner of Consortium of Civil Society, told journalists at a news conference that the President has violated portion of the Act establishing the LACC specifically Article 7.4 which states that the head of the LACC should be a Liberian citizen.

The group is also contended that "Mr. Nwadubike is a Nigerian who is purporting to be a naturalized Liberian with alleged conflicting naturalization document".

Speaking on several national issues of "national concern", Joseph Koikoi, Chairman, and Samuel Sankara Johnson, secretary, said the presence of Nwabudike at the country's premiere anti-graft institution is illegal.

The group outlined other issues of national concern as Finance Minister Samuel Tweah's meeting with Liberia Marketing Association leadership and the incidents of violence in the country ahead of the December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections.

The two civil society leaders said that if the President Weah fails to adhere to the seven day ultimatum given him, they will mobilize all members of the 10 civil society organizations under their watch to stage a protest to claim the attention of the President that the LACC boss lacks the moral to head the anti-graft institution.

"Let me say this that if President Weah fails to heed to our ultimatum he will feel the wrath of the young people of Paynesville," said Johnson.

Questioned why the consortium cannot proceed to court to after realizing that the President had violated the law, Johnson said: "I don't trust the court because the court has become a CDC court".

Meanwhile, the group has condemned the two violent incidents in the country - the incident in Grand Gedeh County involving ANC political leader Alexander Cummings and Montserrado County lawmaker Yekeh Kolubah and the recent incident involving Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillion in the Clara Town area.

"The culture of impunity in the country without investigation report is troubling and we demand investigation from all of the violent incidents in the country," the group said.

Meanwhile, the civil society consortium has also condemned the holding of meeting between LMA President Alice Yeebahn and Finance Minister Tweah because of her indictment by the General Auditing Commission.

Madam Yeebahn could not been reached for comment on the matter when contacted because her phone was switched off.