Liberia: 18-Year-Old Laments Ordeal After Her Family Was Dubbed U.S.$930 to Get Her On a Fake Scholarship Abroad

Monrovia — In October 2019, Kardiatu Toe left Liberia for neighboring Ivory Coast, searching for greener pasture -- better education and job opportunities.

Her aging parents struggled to raise US$930 to fund her trip. After numerous attempts to raise the fund, her parents still could not generate the needed amount. So, they were compelled to take loan from a local saving club after weeks of twisting and turning. And Kardiatu made the trip.

But she would later return to Liberia on August 9, 2020 looking skinny and paled. It is her story that unravels the ordeal she endured while making the trip that never happened.

How Kardiatu was Dubbed

Recalling her ordeal, Kardiatu said back in 2019, she received a phone call from one Emmanuel Corbinnah who was said to be an agent of Q-Net International in Ganta, Nimba County.

She was promised the amount of US$130 as monthly stipend as a Liberian student studying abroad, not knowing that the worse awaited her in a foreign land.

"He called me and that was how I went Ivory Coast. He told me that I was going to school. They lied to me that I will go to school in Malaysia; but we needed to travel to Ivory Coast. They told us that the living environment was ok. We went there but there was nothing like that. Even to feed us it was not easy; no food to eat and the place we were lying down were not good," explains the 18-year-old during an interview with FrontPageAfrica.

"They told us that if we will sell products from the company and call two persons, when the two persons come, they will put them in the same business. They said that's how their system grows to get money."

She continued: "They told us that we were not going to pay for anything. They said the company will be responsible for everything; they will feel you and you were not going to pay for anything after we paid the US$930 and my parents paid. They used to ask us to go to the office every day and we were more than 20 in a compound".

Lack of food/movement

The situation compelled most of those who were cajoled and taken out of the country under the pretense of seeking greener pasture to starve for several days, she said.

"When we asked them for food, they said they don't have money and we need to work hard to gain for ourselves. I passed through a lot when I was there," Kardiatu said.

"Unless I asked a neighbor in the yard before I use to eat. So many times, I slept with hunger. Sometimes up to two, three days. Whenever I refused to go to their office, I can't eat that day; and sometimes that green plum I use to sleep on; no food to eat"

She claimed their moments were restricted to the compound for fear that they could escape the country. At the same time, all their cell phones were taken from them because the alleged perpetrators were keen on preventing them from contacting their families back home.

With no phones or access to the internet, getting in touch with their relatives and others, remain almost impossible for them.

"When I got to know it was Q-Net, I told them that I don't want to be a part of it; and they should give back my money. But they refused. That is how, they told my phone from me so I cannot call back home or get in touch with my parents or anyone back home for help," she said.

"It took long before my parents could even hear from me. I have to borrow someone phone to go online and call my people to help me".

Help came at Last

"I got in contact with one Sidiki from Ivory Coast. I explained everything to him. He sent his friend Abraham and my mother sent me transport to come back.

"I don't really believe in Q-Net program. What they did to me, I am really hurt about it. I do not want to see other people pass through the same. Right now, I want my money to be paid back to my parents because my father is in crisis of getting the money back to pay the club. He has started to pay back, but even to get his salary to pay-it is not easy".

Kardiatu is now afraid that some of those who are victims of the alleged Q-Net human trafficking ring are still trapped in the Ivory Coast.

"We were plenty there and because of the situation, some people said they are not coming back home because some of their parents credited money and they are shame," she said.

It can be recalled that on July 22, officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) launched a raid on the offices of Qnet International in Paynesville City, arresting 11 persons linked to an alleged human trafficking scheme.

The raid was headed by Chief Inspector William P. Saye also known as OPS-3; Chief Inspector Emmanuel Gruasie of the Crime Services Division and the Commander of Zone 5, Inspector Ayo Teddy Dioud, Deputy Crime Service Division and Commander of Zone Three.

The raid came a day after FrontPageAfrica reported that Qnet International had allegedly trafficked into the country dozens of teenagers and young adults from Mali, Guinea, and Sierra Leone, among others. The company had brought the country under the guise of providing job, travel, and scholarship opportunities.

During the police raid, it was established that the company had closed all its offices in Paynesville except for the ones in Du Port and Pipeline Supermarket community.

Eleven persons were arrested - seven from the Du Port office and four from the Pipeline community. Another person, who was arrested, claimed to be one of those brought into the country by the firm.