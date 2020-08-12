Nigeria: Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, Recovers From Covid-19

12 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Royal

Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has recovered from COVID-19 weeks after testing positive to the virus.

Onyeama who disclosed this on Wednesday via his verified Twitter handle said his latest COVID-19 test result came back negative.

He said "By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation. I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and..

"numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone. #StayHomeSaveLives @NigeriaGov"

By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation.

I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and..

-- Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) August 12, 2020

It would be recalled that on 19th July, Onyeama announced that he tested positive to the virus via his official twitter handle.

According to the tweet, Onyeama took his fourth COVID-19 test after feeling some signs of throat irritation.

He stated that the result returned positive, and he proceeded to isolation in a health facility, where he will receive treatment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.