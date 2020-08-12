Angola: Covid-19 - 56 New Infections, Two Deaths, Six Recoveries

11 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Fifty-six new positive cases of covid-19 have been detected in Angola in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1.735.

The information was released Tuesday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who said in the same period, the country reported two deaths and six recoveries, bringing the totals to 80 and 575, respectively.

Delivering the daily covid-19 update report, Franco Mufinda said the number of active patients has risen to 1.080.

According to the official, two of the new infections were detected in northern Cabinda province, following a local transmission.

Mufinda stated as well the newly infected are patients with ages between 19 and 59 years, involving 43 males and 13 females.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.