Angola: Covid-19 - 56 New Infections, Two Deaths, Six Recoveries

Luanda — Fifty-six new positive cases of covid-19 have been detected in Angola in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1.735.

The information was released Tuesday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who said in the same period, the country reported two deaths and six recoveries, bringing the totals to 80 and 575, respectively.

Delivering the daily covid-19 update report, Franco Mufinda said the number of active patients has risen to 1.080.

According to the official, two of the new infections were detected in northern Cabinda province, following a local transmission.

Mufinda stated as well the newly infected are patients with ages between 19 and 59 years, involving 43 males and 13 females.