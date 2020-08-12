Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Meeting to Discuss Security, Financial Situation

12 August 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired, on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, a meeting to discuss security and financial situation in the country, following the liquidity crisis recorded a few days before Al-Eid, said the Presidency.

The meeting took place in the presence of the Prime Minister, the Director of the Presidency of the Republic Cabinet, the Adviser on Legal Affairs to the President of the Republic, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Post and Telecommunications, the Governor of the Bank of Algeria (BA), as well as heads of various security apparatuses.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.