Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Meeting to Discuss Security, Financial Situation

Algiers — President Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired, on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, a meeting to discuss security and financial situation in the country, following the liquidity crisis recorded a few days before Al-Eid, said the Presidency.

The meeting took place in the presence of the Prime Minister, the Director of the Presidency of the Republic Cabinet, the Adviser on Legal Affairs to the President of the Republic, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Post and Telecommunications, the Governor of the Bank of Algeria (BA), as well as heads of various security apparatuses.