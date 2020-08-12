Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigerian Minister Tests Negative After Three Weeks in Isolation

12 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Nigeria's foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested negative for coronavirus after three weeks in isolation.

Mr Onyeama gave an update on his health status on Wednesday morning via his official Twitter handle.

"By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation.

"I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone. #StayHomeSaveLives @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG @MBuhari @VPOsinbajo".

By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation. I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and..

-- Geoffrey Onyeama (@GeoffreyOnyeama) August 12, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the minister was confirmed positive on July 19, after his fourth COVID-19 test. He joined the list of prominent Nigerians who have contracted the virus.

Apart from officials who have tested positive and recovered from the virus, some others have died from complications caused by the virus.

As of the time of this report, a total of 47,290 infected persons have contracted the virus so far in Nigeria. More than 33,000 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Already, 956 people have died.

While Nigeria continues to record new cases in hundreds, daily, the country is opening its economy more while citizens continue to disobey the government's directives on social distancing and use of face masks in public.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.