Botswana: Task Team Modifies Covid-19 Testing Regulation

12 August 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Dailynews Online

Gaborone — Presidential COVID-19 task team has modified a regulation that made COVID-19 test compulsory for those wishing to travel from Greater Gaborone to other zones.

A press release from director of health services, Dr Malaki Tshipayagae, indicates that the requirement to test has been waived for those wishing to attend next of kin interzonal funerals, returning essential services and those who may have been issued interzonal permits for exempted services.

The release states that if ongoing contact tracing indicates that a member of the public planning travel may be a COVID-19 contact, that individual may be required to undergo a COVID-19 test at the nearest District Health Management Team before they are granted an interzonal permit. BOPA

Source : DailyNews Online

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

