Namibia: Cabinet Secretary Contracts Covid-19

11 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

SECRETARY to the Cabinet George Simataa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Simataa declined to comment when approached for comment earlier today.

"I appreciate your enquiry. I wish to inform you that the health status of any individual is a matter of privacy. I am thus unable to respond to your question," he said.

He however told the NBC today he was informed on Sunday that he tested positive for Covid-19 despite not showing any symptoms.

Simataa said he was informed by doctors that he was "safe".

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.