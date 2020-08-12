Namibia: Cabinet Secretary Contracts Covid-19

SECRETARY to the Cabinet George Simataa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Simataa declined to comment when approached for comment earlier today.

"I appreciate your enquiry. I wish to inform you that the health status of any individual is a matter of privacy. I am thus unable to respond to your question," he said.

He however told the NBC today he was informed on Sunday that he tested positive for Covid-19 despite not showing any symptoms.

Simataa said he was informed by doctors that he was "safe".