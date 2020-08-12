Namibia: Minister Has 'No Objection' Against New Npl

MINISTER of Sport Agnes Tjongarero is not opposed to the recent formation of a rogue Namibia Premier League (NPL), but denies being involved in its establishment.

Tjongarero says she has no knowledge of the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) rejecting the rebel football body's application to be granted national body status.

There is no Sport Act provision to grant the new body its wish of being recognised as an independent national sport federation or professional league independent of the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

"The honourable minister is unaware of a board meeting that took place and deliberated on the said matter, thus kindly inform the honourable minister when, where and who was present at the meeting the said decision was taken," she said in response questions on Monday.

The new organisation was initiated by the faction expelled from the Namibia Football Association last month and was controversially registered on 29 July as a Section 21 company with the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa).

Tjongarero said she had no involvement in getting the new NPL registered at Bipa as alleged by eight clubs opposed to the new structure's existence.

There is "acknowledgement and no objection against the registration" of the NPL from her office, she said.

A lifelong Black Africa member and Tura Magic's patron, Tjongarero said her role in the ongoing football power struggle is limited to that of a mediator.

Last week she denied having knowledge of the NPL's expulsion from the NFA, despite the NSC's presence at the 22nd NFA extraordinary congress.

The NFA also sent her a letter of the decision to expel the NPL.

"As you may know, the ministry tried to intervene, however failed dismally in their attempt," said Tjongarero, who on Saturday admonished warring administrators for incessant bickering instead of carrying out their prescribed functions.

The aggrieved clubs said they are concerned about the interference of the minister "pertaining to the unacceptable behaviour and misconduct of the expelled NPL and its expelled executive committee".

The clubs are Blue Waters, Julinho Sporting, Mighty Gunners, Orlando Pirates, Tigers, Civics, Citizens and Young African, who recently had their banishment from the NPL overturned and reduced to a fine by the NFA Appeals Committee.

NFA president Ranga Haikali reinforced the clubs' concern, claiming that Bipa registered the NPL at the behest of the line ministry.

The NPL's attempt to start a body to rival the NFA "borders on criminality and creating anarchy", he said.

"I really want to see with whose authority was that letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports written. Government interference in aiding some of these cases of anarchy will put us in great doubt [with Fifa]," warned Haikali.

Bipa is yet to comment on the issue.

"We further question the business integrity of Bipa as to how this public enterprise registered the NPL as a professional league and Section 21 company, while the expelled NPL was already registered on Bipa's books as a [PTY] Limited by the former management committee of the NPL, chaired by Mr Johnny Johnson Doeseb," the clubs said in a statement.

On Monday, chief administrator of the Namibia Sports Comission, Freddy Mwiya, also denied earlier reports that they had rejected the NPL's application in an interview with the national Otjiherero radio service.

Instead, Mwiya said the NSC does not have the legal framework to accommodate the NPL's application, which they are still scrutinising.

"It is ideal for us to have a professional set-up in Namibia. Professionalising any sport code is key in Namibia. We need to establish an act that professionalises sport," he said on Omurari.

"When you have a document on your table, you cannot just go against it. This act was created in 2003. Things have changed," Mwiya said.

To play organised football in the country, the NPL requires affiliation to the national football mother body or take its place altogether.

There can only be one national governing body per sport code in the country, Mwiya said.

Also, the NPL can only become an affiliate to international bodies - Cosafa, Caf and Fifa - through the NFA and the NSC.

"I believe in the book. The sports commission must remain neutral. If the book tells us this is where we must go, that's what we'll do.

"The [NPL] file is on our table. We are still trying to do consultation for people to interpret," Mwiya said.