South Africa: Premier League Soccer Players Return After 4 Months

12 August 2020
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Bloemfontein Celtic (3) vs Baroka FC (0) - Nedbank Cup, Semi-final

Mamelodi Sundowns (3) vs Bidvest Wits (2) - Nedbank Cup, Semi-final

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) resumed matches after a four-month suspension due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The PSL observed a moment of silence in acknowledgement of those who died.

The resumption of play saw the return of the Nedbank Cup with the semi-final played between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits, the game ending in the Sundowns' favour. The Tshwane team will compete in the final against Bloemfontein Celtic.

A statement from the soccer body ahead of the resumed matches: "The Premier Soccer League will observe a moment of silence for the people who have lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be followed by applause from players for the brave frontline workers who are working tirelessly on a daily basis to save lives. The league recognizes their heroic efforts, working long hours to save lives in our hospitals, clinics and other health care facilities."

Moments of silence will be observed for every opening week fixture.  "The league wishes to convey heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who have lost their lives to COVID-19. This will be observed at all Nedbank Cup, GladAfrica Championship and Absa Premiership matches this weekend and next week," the PSL said. Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has, however, warned the PSL that he has the power to cancel competition if the organisation fails to adhere to government-directed Covid-19 protocols.

In June, the South African Football Association was granted permission to resume training. A SAFA statement read: "Disinfection of the training venue is mandatory, so is the daily screening of Covid-19 symptoms for all those involved.

"All teams are encouraged to undertake strict hand and respiratory hygiene and have a consulting doctor at all times as stipulated in the return to football protocol adopted by the SAFA Joint Liaison Committee. There should be continuous education about Covid-19 and the Federation must appoint a compliance officer in writing."

