South Africa: Minister Motshekga Dismisses Covid-19 Tender Procurement Allegations

12 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has dismissed allegations that her family is involved in COVID-19 tender procurement.

False news has been making the rounds on various social media platforms, alleging the involvement of the Minister's husband, Dr Mathole Motshekga, in the production of sanitisers for schools.

"The allegations are absolutely not true and totally malicious. Dr Mathole Motshekga, husband to Minister Angie Motshekga, does not own or plan to own a factory that produces or supplies sanitisers or personal protective equipment to schools," said the Minister's office in a statement on Tuesday.

The Minister's office pointed out that Dr Motshekga is a politician in his own right and a long-standing Member of Parliament. He currently serves as chairperson of the Ad-Hoc Committee of Section 25 on the Expropriation of Land.

"Dr Motshekga is a Professor of Law and Political Science, recognised by many prestigious universities in the country. He spends his time reading, writing and giving local and international lectures on African Heritage, Laws and Political Science."

The Minister's office further dismissed allegations around the Kara Heritage Institute.

"Further allegations that the Kara Heritage Institute, which Dr Motshekga founded, sells books to schools, is a blatant lie. The institute is not a commercial business and has no interest whatsoever in doing business with government, let alone the Department of Basic Education."

The Minister's office said allegations made against Dr Motshekga, which attempt to link Minister Motshekga to corruption regarding COVID-19 tender procurement for sanitisers, are desperate and far-fetched.

Meanwhile, the Minister has condemned all forms of corruption, saying that education is the only way to reverse poverty.

"Schools do not only provide an education, but they are important institutions that provide for the holistic well-being of children. Long absence from school puts younger children at a high risk of social decadence and delinquent behaviours such as crime, drug addiction and unplanned pregnancies, hence it is important to keep children in school for as long as possible," she said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

