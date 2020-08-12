Nigeria: FRSC Returns N900, 000 to Crash Victims' Families in Nasarawa

12 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nasarawa Sector Command, says it has recovered and returned N900,000 belonging to victims of a fatal accident that occurred on Monday.

The Sector Commander, Hammed Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the accident occurred at about 4:00 p.m. in Sabon-Gida along Keffi-Garaku Highway, Nasarawa State.

Mr Mohammed said that it was a lone crash involving a Volkswagen Sharon conveying six passengers on its way from Jos to Abuja.

According to him, the FRSC rescue operatives got to the scene of the crash within seven minutes it got information about the incident.

Mr Mohammed said: "The crash was suspected to be as a result of speeding (SPV) which led to loss of control by the driver of the vehicle, Mr Suleiman and one male adult, who died in the process.

"Other passengers in the vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries ranging from fractures, bruises and cuts.

"The rescue team of FRSC took all injured passengers to the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, while the deceased body was deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

"Nine hundred thousand naira (#900,000:00) and other items belonging to both the deceased and injured passengers, as recovered by FRSC operatives, were handed over to the victims' families on Tuesday by the Unit Commander RS4.32 Keffi."

The FRSC officer said that other items recovered at the crash scene included: a travelling bag, laptop bag, shuttle bag, vehicle battery, radio, two Android Phones, Wrist Watch, keys and some clothes.

Mr Mohammed, while admonishing drivers against recklessness on the roads, condoled with the family of the deceased, and prayed Allah to grant the injured quick recovery. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Uganda Preparing for Covid-19 Vaccine Trials
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.