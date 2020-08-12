Nigeria: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Woman in Onitsha

12 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

A hit-and-run driver on Wednesday killed a woman who was crossing the expressway at Okpoko Junction Onitsha, on Onitsha-Awka Expressway.

Andrew Kumapayi, the Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 8.00 a.m.

"They said the vehicle was on top speed and fled after knocking the woman down.

"The identity of the vehicle was, however, not noted.

"The victim was rushed in a Tricycle to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha by her parents, before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team from the Upper Iweka Unit Command.

"On arriving the hospital, the team gathered that doctors had confirmed her dead and her corpse was deposited at the morgue, in the same hospital," Kumapayi said.

Another road accident, involving a Toyota bus with registration number CAL-15-XJ and a tanker with registration number FGG-176-YU, occurred along Ihiala-Onitsha Expressway.

Mr Kumapayi said that the accident, which occurred at about 8.20 a.m. involved 15 persons.

"No death was recorded but ten victims sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala by FRSC rescue team from the Ihiala Unit Command.

"Obstructions have been cleared to ensure traffic flow," he said.

The sector commander warned motorists against speed limit violation.

He also advised pedestrians to be safety conscious when using the road and to always use the pedestrian bridges, where available to avoid accidents. (NAN)

