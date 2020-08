The Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area(LCDA) of Lagos State Babatunde Oke is dead, reports have said.

The second-term council boss died in the early hours of Wednesday from an undisclosed ailment.

Oke was said to have been sick for a while but recovered before the Sallah break only for the sickness to relapse.

It was gathered he was rushed to a hospital over the weekend where he eventually died this morning.

