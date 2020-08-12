Nigeria: Baha Speaker Nominated As Nutrition Champion in Nigeria

12 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Haruna Mohammed

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleinan, has been nominated as a nutrition champion in Nigeria by the International Society of Media in Public Health.

Announcing the nomination at a workshop on prevention and treatment of severe acute malnutrition in Bauchi, Solomon Dogo, Senior Program Manager of the Organization, said the nomination of the Speaker was in recognition of his outstanding contributions to ending the menace of severe acute malnutrition in Nigeria.

Dogo who described the Speaker as an advocate of nutrition in Nigeria, says his organization has always appreciated the timely intervention and participation of Mr Suleiman on nutrition activities in Bauchi and beyond.

"The Speaker has always been active when it comes to nutrition, anytime we call upon him, he quickly and without hesitation respond and personally attend to our programs", Dogo said.

Responding, the Speaker of the Assembly Mr. Abubakar Y. Suleiman thanked the organization for finding him worthy to be nominated.

He assures the organization that he will do his best to justify the confidence reposed on him.

The Speaker said as enshrined in the constitution through its oversight role, the Bauchi Assembly will ensure that nutrition budget is properly released and utilized to its fullest.

He said the ejected 2020 malnutrition budget has since been re-introduced to help tackle the scourge of the menace, adding that the Assembly will work with the executive arm of government to help the plight of malnourished children.

Also commenting, Jibrin Mohammed Yususf, Director Technical Cooperation and Donor Coordination described Mr Suleiman's nomination as a welcome development.

Mohammed said the Speaker has never relented in helping malnourished children in Bauchi.

