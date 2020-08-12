South Africa: Suspect Granted Bail for Dealing in Dagga

press release

Today, the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court has granted Muhammad Mwantoro, aged 30, a Tanzanian National, R10 000, bail for dealing in dagga. Mwantoro was arrested yesterday, 10 August 2020, after being found in possession of 12 bags of dagga to the value of approximately R377 265, at Ntunda near Malelana.

Police were patrolling around Tonga policing area when they spotted a suspicious vehicle driven at a high speed. They followed the vehicle and instructed the driver to stop. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered bags of dagga stashed to the brim in the boot and immediately arrested the driver.

The suspect is expected to appear again at the same court on 08 September 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, indicated that visible policing in the main arteries plays a pivotal role in stamping all forms of in transit criminality.