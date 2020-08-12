South Africa: Suspect Granted Bail for Dealing in Dagga

12 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Today, the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court has granted Muhammad Mwantoro, aged 30, a Tanzanian National, R10 000, bail for dealing in dagga. Mwantoro was arrested yesterday, 10 August 2020, after being found in possession of 12 bags of dagga to the value of approximately R377 265, at Ntunda near Malelana.

Police were patrolling around Tonga policing area when they spotted a suspicious vehicle driven at a high speed. They followed the vehicle and instructed the driver to stop. Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered bags of dagga stashed to the brim in the boot and immediately arrested the driver.

The suspect is expected to appear again at the same court on 08 September 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, indicated that visible policing in the main arteries plays a pivotal role in stamping all forms of in transit criminality.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.