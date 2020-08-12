South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested With Drugs in Mbekweni, Tobacco Products Seized

12 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In an effort to address lawlessness in this province, members of the Provincial Integrated Team joined forces with their Crime Intelligence counterparts and conducted a search operation in Mbekweni. The main focus of the operation was the illegal trade of illicit goods and drugs. Our intelligence led us to six premises which resulted in the arrest of four suspects for being in possession of a variety of drugs comprising dagga, tik and mandrax tablets. Cash to the tune of R5244-10, believed to be the proceeds of crime was also confiscated.

The operation was concluded with the seizure in terms of the Disaster Management Act of 2290 packets of cigarettes, and tobacco products with an estimated value of R1.1 million, as well as R82580-00 which were found abandoned at an address. The circumstances surrounding the seizure are under investigation and those responsible for the goods are being sought.

The arrested suspects are due to make their court appearances on drug related charges in Paarl once they have been charged.

