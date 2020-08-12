South Africa: Des Van Rooyen, Goes Full 'Bell Pottinger', Attacks ANC, 'White Capital' and 'White-Owned Media'

analysis

Van Rooyen told the commission that 'white capital' had, after dumping the apartheid government it had propped up, formed a new 'evil alliance' with the ANC (the party he represents in Parliament) which had then abandoned the RDP for the neo-liberal Gear.

David Douglas "Des" van Rooyen, the man whose appointment as minister of finance by Jacob Zuma in 2015 cost the South African economy R500-billion, finally got to make his maiden speech, almost five years later.

He blamed "white capital" and "the white-owned media" for South Africa's gross inequalities and economic woes as well as his wrecked reputation.

In a 13-minute political statement, which uncannily echoed sentiments so often expressed by MKVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus, Van Rooyen, appearing before the Zondo Commission on Tuesday 11 August, went full Bell Pottinger.

"Let South Africans not be fooled. The socio-economic interest of white capital is not to boldly address inequalities, as they continuously claim. Their interests remain and will continue to be the accumulation of unjustified profits through exploitation," Van Rooyen told the commission.

Now an ANC MP, Van Rooyen spoke with such intensity it was as if the four-day finance minister, who was the Guptas' second choice...