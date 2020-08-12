South Africa: Des Van Rooyen, Goes Full 'Bell Pottinger', Attacks ANC, 'White Capital' and 'White-Owned Media'

12 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Van Rooyen told the commission that 'white capital' had, after dumping the apartheid government it had propped up, formed a new 'evil alliance' with the ANC (the party he represents in Parliament) which had then abandoned the RDP for the neo-liberal Gear.

David Douglas "Des" van Rooyen, the man whose appointment as minister of finance by Jacob Zuma in 2015 cost the South African economy R500-billion, finally got to make his maiden speech, almost five years later.

He blamed "white capital" and "the white-owned media" for South Africa's gross inequalities and economic woes as well as his wrecked reputation.

In a 13-minute political statement, which uncannily echoed sentiments so often expressed by MKVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus, Van Rooyen, appearing before the Zondo Commission on Tuesday 11 August, went full Bell Pottinger.

"Let South Africans not be fooled. The socio-economic interest of white capital is not to boldly address inequalities, as they continuously claim. Their interests remain and will continue to be the accumulation of unjustified profits through exploitation," Van Rooyen told the commission.

Now an ANC MP, Van Rooyen spoke with such intensity it was as if the four-day finance minister, who was the Guptas' second choice...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.